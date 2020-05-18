Data reveal COVID-19 clusters in NWLA nursing homes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It’s been known for some time that nursing homes are fertile ground for the spread of COVID-19.
Now we are finally learning the full impact the deadly disease is having on nursing homes in Northwest Louisiana.
The Louisiana Department of Health has released detailed information about the number of coronavirus infections in each and every nursing home and adult residential care facility in the state.
According to the data, there are 50 regulated facilities in the KSLA News 12 viewing area.
Twenty-six of those nursing homes and adult residential care facilities report having had at least one resident who has tested positive for COVID-19.
And 39 of the facilities have had at least one staffer contract the deadly virus.
Overall, 434 people in Northwest Louisiana nursing homes and adult residential care facilities have contracted coronavirus and 78 of them have died, a Louisiana Department of Health report shows.
There are at least eight facilities in the KSLA News 12 viewing area that have had a COVID-19 infection rate of at least 25%.
The LDH report identifies the nursing home with the highest number of residents testing positive for coronavirus as Highland Place Rehab & Nursing Center, a Shreveport facility that has had 124 cases.
The state reports 66 resident cases at Garden Park Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and 65 in Roseview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, both of which also are located in Shreveport. LDH lists 64 resident cases at Willow Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in the Bienville Parish town of Arcadia.
Highland Place Rehab and Nursing Center also had the most staffers — 34 — test positive for COVID-19, the state data show.
Willow Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center had 27 staff cases.
And 21 staffers members at Garden Park Nursing & Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to LDH.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.