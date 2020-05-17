Tensions rise as Texas governor readies to lift more rules

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Local leaders on the Texas border are asking Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to delay letting more businesses reopen next week.
Health officials in El Paso say they’re worried about relaxing lockdown measures after COVID-19 cases in their community surged by 60% in the past two weeks.
Abbott is set to announce Monday that patrons can return to gyms.
He has defended the pace by emphasizing that hospitalization and infection rates are steady as Texas tests more people.
