Female shot, male cut in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a shooting and an unrelated stabbing.
Both occurred within 11 minutes Sunday night.
The shooting happened at 8:24 p.m. near Creswell Avenue between Cecile Place and Dudley Square, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Wounded was a female who told police she was on foot in the 600 block of Dudley Drive when someone in an SUV asked to use her phone.
The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of a gunshot wound to one of her shoulders, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
He described her condition as serious but not life-threatening.
About three miles west, a male was cut behind his left ear by someone using some type of sharp object.
The call to Dupont Street between Virginia and Portland avenues came in at 8:35 p.m., dispatch records show.
Authorities say the assault happened in the 2800 block of Ashton Street.
The male was not taken to the hospital.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting or the stabbing to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.
Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the group’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
