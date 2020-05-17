Coroner IDs alleged intruder who died after being shot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man who was killed in Shreveport’s Waterside neighborhood has been identified by the Caddo Parish coroner’s office.
Charlie R. Ball was shot in his abdomen at a residence in the 100 block of East Ratcliff Street just after 4 p.m. Saturday.
The 37-year-old was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, where the coroner’s office says he died at 8:56 p.m.
Preliminary investigation indicates Ball forced his way into the home and was shot by someone in the residence, police say.
Officers detained 2 people at the scene, including the person whom they suspect shot Ball.
Investigators also learned that people inside the home knew Ball and that he “... possibly shared a romantic relationship with one of the detained,” police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
“At current, charges are pending as the investigation moves forward.”
Ball was positively identified through fingerprint comparison, the coroner’s office reports.
An autopsy was scheduled at Ochsner LSU Health.
