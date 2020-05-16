Weekend rain and storms followed by a dry work week

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex. A cloudy and wet start for some as we kick off the weekend. Rain and storms remain possible today and tomorrow. Thankfully, it’ll come to an end by the work week.
Today: morning temperatures are in the low to mid 70s followed by humid air! It is muggy out there again guys, can we bring back early spring? Rain will continue this morning out of the southwest and begin moving northward as we go through the afternoon. East Texas will see rain and maybe a few thunderstorms first, and then it’ll move towards northwest Louisiana by the afternoon. Low end severe weather risk today (Marginal). Any strong storm that develops may bring hail, gusty winds, and very heavy rain. Rain and thunderstorms will continue for areas this evening and overnight. Highs today are in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Morning showers for the day as the upper level low continues to move through the ArkLaTex. Another warm and muggy start with temperatures starting off warm in the upper 60s. So far, not a severe weather risk for Sunday’s thunderstorms, but general thunderstorms are expected. Rain will be present in the morning, but start winding down by the evening hours. Overnight lows will fall back into the 60s.
Monday: Rain chances drop significantly. Monday will be mostly dry with more sunshine than the weekend. Temperatures will warm into the low 80s for the afternoon. Good news! The dry and sunny weather continues throughout the work week.
Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
