Weekend rain and storms followed by a dry work week

Today: morning temperatures are in the low to mid 70s followed by humid air! It is muggy out there again guys, can we bring back early spring? Rain will continue this morning out of the southwest and begin moving northward as we go through the afternoon. East Texas will see rain and maybe a few thunderstorms first, and then it’ll move towards northwest Louisiana by the afternoon. Low end severe weather risk today (Marginal). Any strong storm that develops may bring hail, gusty winds, and very heavy rain. Rain and thunderstorms will continue for areas this evening and overnight. Highs today are in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the upper 60s.