ROAD CLOSURE: Louisiana DOTD closes off LA 540 in Claiborne Parish

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that LA 540 approximately 5 miles north of LA 2 and two miles south of LA 534 in Claiborne Parish is closed due to a washout in the roadway caused by a collapsed cross drain pipe.
The road will remain closed until repairs are complete. DOTD will issue a notification when the roadway has been reopened and is safe for travel.DOTD would like to remind motorists that it is illegal and unsafe to drive around a ‘road closed’ barricade at any time for any reason.
Safety reminder: DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.
Information provided by the Lousiana Department of Transportation
