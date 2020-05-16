Person injured in Shreveport shooting; suspect sought

Officers are working to learn more about a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday. (Source: Kenley Hargett)
May 16, 2020

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more about a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday afternoon.

Officers got the call just after 4 p.m. to E. Ratcliff Drive. That’s near Shreveport’s Madison Park neighborhood.

According to Shreveport Police Spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines, a person was found with a gunshot wound.

Officers are working to learn more about the incident.

