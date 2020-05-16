Natchitoches police search for shooter; considered to be armed and dangerous

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches police department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening.
Officers responded to the shooting at a little after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. May 14 to the 800 block of July Street near Hill Street.
When police arrived witnesses told detectives a man identified as DeMontre Jackson, 26, of Natchitoches got into an argument with another individual and pulled out a gun.
When Jackson pulled out the gun the individual hid behind his vehicle while being shot at. After being shot at the first time he was able to flee the area on foot while being shot at multiple more times.
Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Jackson for attempted second degree murder.
If you have seen DeMontre Jackson please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have any additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911.
Do not attempt to apprehend or detain this individual by yourself. DeMontre Jackson is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Remember all information given shall remain confidential
