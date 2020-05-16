Natchitoches Police arrest gunman; recovered assault rifle

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches police arrested Derek Tatum, 19, of Natchitoches for shooting on Thursday evening.
Officers responded to a call a little after 11 a.m Thursday, May 14 near Dean Street’s Ross Williams Park in reference to residents hearing several gunshots in the area.
Witnesses told detectives Tatum was walking around earlier in the area with an assault style rifle.
Officers were able to arrest Tatum and charged him with discharging a firearm within the city limits of Natchitoches. Police also found the assault style rifle hidden in bushes near the park.
If you have any additional information in regards to this investigation please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101.
Remember all information given shall remain confidential.
