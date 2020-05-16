Bossier Parish departments begin reopening; here’s what you need to know

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - As the stay-at-home order expires and the state of Lousiana begins phase one of reopening businesses, Bossier Parish departments will reopen with restrictions.
Beginning Monday, May 18 the Bossier Parish police jury, all branches of the library system, parish parks, and the parish’s Section 8 housing office will reopen.
Although the Bossier Parish Police Jury including the highway department, sanitation department and others critical to the operation of parish public services have been safely performing essential duties during the COVID crisis other sectors will reopen Monday morning.
All branches of the Bossier Parish library system will offer curbside service for those who want to check out books and DVDs. Curbside service will be available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
People who want to check out material should call their branch library or go to their library account online and put the items on hold. Library staffers will be providing no-contact delivery at the curb.
Bossier Parish Director of Libraries, Heather McEntee, said staff members will be handing out survey forms to those who pick up materials in order to determine what library patrons are wanting.
“This survey is a needs assessment,” McEntee said. “We’re wanting to know what our patrons are looking for while our buildings are closed to the public. We will use this assessment to develop protocols we may implement as we move forward.”
McEntee said she and her staff are working on a way to safely allow patrons to check out laptop computers and wireless hot spots, and how to sanitize items that are returned.
Director of Parks and Recreation Warren Saucier said rules are being put in place to allow residents to safely utilize parish facilities.
At South Bossier Park, fields will be open to individuals, but no team activities such as organized practices or scrimmages will be allowed. Restrooms will be open, but only one occupant at a time will be allowed.
At Tall Timbers, the walking track and the infield area are open to individuals. Team practices or large groups are prohibited until further notice. Bathrooms at that facility and the playground are closed.
Bo Brandon park is also closed to practice or team activities, but individuals are invited to utilize the south playing fields and the batting cage. The bathrooms at the park are closed.
Kenneth Starnes, Director of the parish’s Section 8 housing, said his office would be open to the public Monday at 8 a.m. Persons with business at the office should call for an appointment, and wear a mask when entering the building.
Starnes said social distancing recommendations will be followed if more than one individual is in the office.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.