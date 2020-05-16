2 adults, 1 child injured in Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shrevpeort police are working to learn more about a shooting that sent one woman to a hospital and left a man and a child injured on Saturday afternoon.
Officers got the call just after 3 p.m. to the intersection of Hollywood Avenue and Fairy Avenue.
According to Shreveport Police Spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines, the three were just driving down the road when shots were fired at them.
The woman was sent to a Shreveport hospital for the treatment of serious injuries. The child, believed to be under 10-years-old and the man were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
