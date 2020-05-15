WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s daily COVID-19 briefing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - During the press conference, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state officials gave an update on cases and the opening of state parks.
As of Friday, May 15, Arkansas has had 4,463 positive cases of COVID-19. Only 975 of those cases are active, with no new deaths since May 14.
Governor Hutchinson also said there are 97 new cases 18 are correctional and 79 are community cases.
According to Dr. Nate Smith, of the 79 community cases, 10 are from Crittenden County and six from St. Francis.
Beginning Monday, all retail stores are allowed to reopen.
On Monday, an announcement on bars is expected.
The governor announced the creation of a new website to find COVID-19 testing locations across the state.
As of May 14, 29,389 tests have been conducted in the state. This is reaching closer to the goal of 60,000 set by the state.
The requirements of testing 48 hours of an elective surgery can move Monday to 72 hours when 48 is not feasible.
Stacy Hurst, director of Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism noted occupancy numbers in state parks are not much different from 2019 figures.
The Craft Village at Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View will open on Tuesday, May 19.
