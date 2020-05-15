Stormy weekend for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We have finally made it to the end of the week and we are tracking some scattered showers and storms once again for the region. This trend will continue as we head into the weekend with even more widespread storm activity expected for Saturday and Sunday. This will be due to an area of low pressure that will be moving through the region tapping into all the instability the past few days have added to the atmosphere. The good news is that once we get to Monday of next week we should be done with the chances for storms for several days.