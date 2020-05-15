Stormy weekend for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We have finally made it to the end of the week and we are tracking some scattered showers and storms once again for the region. This trend will continue as we head into the weekend with even more widespread storm activity expected for Saturday and Sunday. This will be due to an area of low pressure that will be moving through the region tapping into all the instability the past few days have added to the atmosphere. The good news is that once we get to Monday of next week we should be done with the chances for storms for several days.
So as you are headed out the door this morning you may want to grab the umbrella as we are once again tracking the chances for afternoon showers and storms across the ArkLaTex. Unlike the previous few days we do have the potential to see some strong and potentially isolated severe thunderstorms this afternoon. Expect more muggy conditions as well with high temperatures in the mid 80s.
As we move into the weekend we are only tracking increasing chances for showers and storms across the region. A developing area of low pressure will swing through the ArkLaTex generating more widespread storm activity compared to what we have seen over the previous few days. These storms will also carry the slight potential for some strong and severe thunderstorms. The biggest threat for strong storms appears to be on Saturday right now. Thanks to all the cloud cover and storm activity temperatures should stay in the upper 70s for the most part.
As we turn the page to a new week we are expecting big changes in a good way for the region. The potential for thunderstorms will drop off significantly starting on Monday and this looks to continue for most of the week. In addition to the dropping storm chances temperatures should stay right around average for the most part before beginning to move up as we head throughout the week.
So if you don’t enjoy all the chances for showers and storms we are tracking over the next few days you just have to wait for Monday for some big changes. Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
