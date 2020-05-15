Shreveport gyms open doors early under Phase 1 reopening Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Restaurants, movie theaters, hair salons, and gyms are just a few of the businesses finally opening their doors again under the state’s Phase 1 reopening plan.
At midnight Anytime Fitness in South Highlands opened its doors up to members again after being closed for nearly two months.
“I know one thing, I’m so excited,” said owner Paul Rushing. “I know my members are excited to get back in here and get back to that healthier place.”
Rushing says since they’ve been closed he’s been cleaning more, adding more signage and moving equipment around to help members practice social distancing for when they come back.
He operates a much smaller gym in Shreveport which he says has its advantages under these new restrictions.
“Being a smaller fitness club is I think a huge, huge advantage for us just because... we are able to keep our member count low with the way we do our memberships,” he said. "It gives you that more exclusive atmosphere anyway and being open 24 hours, the gym works around their schedule."
His gym along with others will operate at 25 percent capacity which means he can have around 10 to 15 people inside at a time.
Across town, the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana opened its doors again at 5 a.m. seeing a small trickle of people.
CEO, Gary Lash says they have been taping off exercise equipment, adding social distancing signage, and cleaning more extensively.
“We’re wiping down every 30 minutes," he said. "We’re recording that with our staff. We hope that when we provided equipment that members can wipe their equipment down or mats down or whatever they are using, but still every 30 minutes we are rotating staff through to wipe everything down.”
Lash says they are also adjusting their classes to following the state’s guidelines as well.
“We have a smaller capacity for classes right now because of phase one so several of the protocol classes you call the day before to reserve like a spin bike or spot in the class just so we know what to expect to be able to provide for people," he said.
As far as summer camps, Lash says they have plans to start those back up around the second week of June depending on how things go with Phase 2 reopening.
Staff members will wear masks and the YMCA will close an hour early now to continue cleaning.
You can read more about the governor’s plans for phase one reopening HERE.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.