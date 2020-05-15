Shreveport and Bossier City officials postpone baseball season until Phase Two

SHREVEPORT & BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Adrian Perkins and Mayor Lorenz Walker have decided to postpone baseball during Phase One.
Both mayors, along with the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, made the decision to postpone all summer sports until Monday, June 8.
The decision was also based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control. According to the CDC, sports such as basketball, baseball, soccer, and football that are held on park fields, open areas, and courts are not recommended during times in which individuals are encouraged or required to practice social distancing.
“Public health is my top priority, especially the health of our children. We need to do everything we can to ensure that Phase One is safe and that Shreveport does not see a spike in cases or hospitalizations that costs us lives or causes us to close businesses again,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins. “I stand with Mayor Walker in postponing baseball during Phase One to protect both public health and our area’s economy.”
Mayor Walker says, “As Bossier City facilities begin to return to more normal operations under Phase One, our Parks and Recreation Department will be working to make sure the ball fields are ready for anticipated play in early June.”
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.