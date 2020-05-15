More rain this weekend then sunshine next week

(KSLA) - This weekend will have more active weather both Saturday and Sunday. There is a chance for stronger storms at times. As we get into next week, the sunshine will return.
This evening, there will be more rain around. Some storms could be severe. We are watching a line of storms coming from Oklahoma and Arkansas. If this line holds together, there could be some gusty winds and small hail. If this line breaks apart, the severe threat will be diminished. Either way, I would prepare for some rain.
Tonight, there will by no surprise be some more rain. Not everyone will have showers in their neighborhood, though. There will already be more showers developing near sunrise, to kick off your weekend. It will also be muggy with temperatures cooling to the lower 70s.
This weekend will have more scattered showers & storms. Saturday and Sunday both have a decent chance for some rain. Rain chances are up to 60% Saturday and 50% Sunday. It has been trending to more rain this weekend, so it’s best to plan on showers being around throughout the day. Temperatures will also warm up to the lower 80s. Any outdoor plans you have this weekend should have an indoor plan alternative just in case.
There is some good news that next week will start to welcome some dry weather again! By Tuesday and Wednesday, there should be more sunshine with less rain. I am optimistic that this will not change. Temperatures will be a little warmer with less rain around. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Switching gears, in the tropics, there is an area of disturbed activity near the Bahamas. This will likely form into some organized activity by this weekend. If so, Arthur will take on the storm’s name and could be a tropical depression or tropical storm. The good news is that there is no threat to the gulf coast nor the ArkLaTex. This development will likely pull more of the energy or rain away from us, and keep it around the Atlantic. That’s another reason we will have dry weather next week.
Have a great weekend and stay dry!
