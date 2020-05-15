Bossier City loses $1.5 million in tax revenue due to DiamondJacks Casino closing

BOSSIER CITY , La. (KSLA) - As several Shreveport-Bossier City casinos plan to re-open on Monday — one announced its permanent closing.
Loss of income due to the coronavirus has caused DiamondJacks Casino to close.
This leaves more than 300 employees without a job.
According to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, the casino brings in $7.5 million to the state and $1.5 million to Bossier City in tax revenue.
“This is the only casino I have heard of that is closing,” Board Chairman Ronnie Jones said. “The casino has a major footprint in the Shreveport-Bossier City community.”
The Louisiana Gaming Control Board controls the casino’s gaming license. This means that the company would have to seek approval from the board in order to use their license in another Louisiana city.
As of 2:30 p.m. Jones said the company hasn’t notified the board of their closing.
There’s a mixed reaction in people surprised that the casino is closing and others who say the business was holding on by a thread for years.
According to a 2019 Louisiana Gaming Control Board tax revenue report, Horseshoe Casino and Margaritaville Casino, bring in four to five times more tax revenue than DiamondJacks.
DiamondJacks Casino ranked last in tax revenue with Sam’s Town Casino generating double their amount in tax revenue.
The company released a statement that says all employees have been notified of the permanent closing and are eligible for unemployment.
