Bossier Chamber of Commerce chalks up sidewalks to encourage businesses during 1st phase of reopening LA

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — The long-awaited first phase of reopening Louisiana starts Friday. Businesses throughout the state will be open for business.
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce drew words of encouragement/decorations in chalk on sidewalks of several local businesses to mark the occasion..
“Business leaders are very excited to get back to business. And they have to open safely with the CDC recommendations and state guidelines,” said Lisa Johnson, the organization’s president.
Louisiana Boardwalk will reopen 30 percent its shops.
Johnson spoke about how important the Bossier City riverfront shopping center is to the local economy.
She also is encouraging people to shop locally so that money will stay in the area economy.
For a full list of all of the state guidelines for Louisiana businesses, please click here.
