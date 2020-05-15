Barksdale Air Force Base eases restrictions

BARKSDALE AFB, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, Barksdale Air Force Base announced restrictions that only allowed mission-critical personnel on the base will soon be lifted.
Groups associated with the base, such as military retirees, will soon be allowed to return. The preventative actions that are being taken align with the BAFB’s Public Health Emergency Declaration that was enacted in March.
The new guidelines will take effect on Saturday, May 16, and be active until Thursday, August 6. However, the end date will be moved up if the health risk goes down.
Those visiting Barksdale AFB should wear face coverings and maintain six feet of separation with those not living in the same household.
There will only be one point of entry on the base. Commissary access for all retirees and VHIC holders will be limited to Saturday and Sunday. The number of patrons allowed will only be 25 percent of the building maximum capacity.
All Barksdale AFB residents (Hunt housing, BAFB Billeting, FAMCAMP, or dorm residents) and 2d Bomb Wing assigned personnel residing on or off-base are directed to comply with the following guidelines:
- Remain within one hour of your primary residence at all times
- Limit indoor activities to fewer than 10 people and outdoor activities to fewer than 25 people and practice physical distancing of 6 feet or more if leaving your home
- Avoid activities requiring the contact of shared objects and surfaces with persons who do not live at the residence
- Refrain from going inside off-base restaurants, stores or businesses to the max extent possible and instead, utilize drive-thru, curbside pick-up, and home delivery options
- Wear face covering when in public if unable to maintain 6 feet away from those who do not live in your household
