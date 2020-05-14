UL Lafayette honors eight students as Spring 2020 Outstanding Graduates

LAFAYETTE, La. (KSLA) - Kyle Zappi is the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Outstanding Graduate. ULL is holding virtual commencements where they will honor Zappi and seven of his fellow graduates. Each graduate will be applauded during the commencement for their respective academic college.
Each semester, the deans of ULL’s academic colleges nominate students as Outstanding Graduates. These nominations are based on leadership, scholarship, and service. The candidates are then interviewed by the Alumni Association committee where one graduate is chosen for the overall award.
Zappi was chosen as this semester’s overall Outstanding Graduate. He is a chemical engineering major with a 3.95 GPA. He volunteered at Lafayette General Health’s Cancer Center of Acadiana and co-authored two peer-reviewed journal articles during his time at ULL.
Sarah Caswell is the Outstanding Graduate for the College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions. She is a nursing major who earned a 4.0 GPA this semester. Caswell was selected for the Ochsner Health’s Nurse Technician Honors Program. She assisted researchers working on a simulation research project.
Sarah Frey was chosen by the College of Education. She competed with the School of Kinesiology’s quiz bowl team at the Southeast American College of Sports Medicine Regional Chapter annual conference.
Rachel Lautigar is a double-major in political science and history. She was chosen for the college of Liberal Arts. Lautigar was a featured speaker during Louisiana Public Broadcasting’s statewide gubernatorial debate that was broadcast from the University’s Angelle Hall in 2019.
Loryn LeBlanc She served as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps for nearly 10 years before returning to college to earn a degree. LeBlanc earned numerous commendations and accolades for military service. She is the Outstanding Graduate for the College of the Arts.
April Pruitt is the Outstanding Graduate for the Ray P. Authement College of Sciences. During a nine-week summer research program, she worked with researchers at Stanford University to uncover possible causes of a condition that’s common in people with autism spectrum disorder. The California institution is among the world’s most prestigious universities.
Franziska Riepl is an economics major with a political science minor. She was chosen for the B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration to be the Outstanding Graduate. A member of the University’s soccer team, she was named to the Sun Belt Conference Commissioner’s List, which recognizes student-athletes for academic achievement.
The University College chose Maranda Wiltz as their Outstanding Graduate. She is a general studies major who received numerous scholarships including the Dr. Ray P. Authement Valedictorian Scholarship and the Ezell Butaud Coleman Endowed Education Scholarship. She also received the National Engaged Leader Award from the National Society of Leadership and Success, and was a networking team facilitator for the society.
The ceremonies will be held on the Spring 2020 Commencement website. The first commencement will start at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 15 and will conclude Saturday, May 16.
Ceremonies will be broadcast Saturday on KATC at 4:30 p.m. KADN. KLAF, and KLFY will air them at 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.