State Fair of Louisiana’s “Fair Food Drive-In Days” kicks off Thursday May 14

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -COVID-19 has shut down communities and businesses across the country for the last two months including the fair and festival industry.
The State Fair of Louisiana has decided to come up with a creative way to help you enjoy one of the best parts of the fair....the food.
Thursday, May 14th until Sunday, May 17th people can stop by the fairgrounds for the State Fair of Louisiana’s “Fair Food Drive-In Days.”
“I stress it is not a social gathering event," said general manager, Chris Giordano. "It is strictly a food court for a food stop to give our community an opportunity to purchase a unique fair food because it’s not fair time and there’s nowhere else to get fair food these days.”
From 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. people can drive thru the fair ground’s food court like set up and purchase everything from corn dogs, funnel cakes, cotton candy, and more.
Giordano says this concept not only allows people to purchase their favorite fair food but also helps fair food concessionaires make money during the pandemic.
“Typically this time of year they’re out at events," he said. "In fact, several of the concession trailers that are here were set up in Austin, Texas for the Star of Texas Fair and Rodeo ready to open and the day before the fair opened it canceled so they all had to go home and they haven’t had an opportunity since then.”
Giordano says they will have hand sanitizing stations and staff onsite making sure everything stays clean and that people are practicing social distancing.
Tables outside of the food court area will be set up and spaced apart for families that do want to eat their food at the fairgrounds.
When it comes to the future of this year’s state fair, Giordano says at this time they are still planning to hold it in late October early November.
“We rely on that annual state fair to fund this entire fairgrounds for the entire year," he said. "It’s our biggest fundraiser. We do some other things during the year to bring revenue in, but the annual state fair is the largest economic impact on our organization and probably the largest for the community here.”
Giordano says if this fair food drive-in event goes well, they will consider bringing it back again later on in the month.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.