More scattered showers and storms for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we are closing in on the weekend we continue to track more pop up showers and storms that will be developing not just today, but over the next few days for the region. This is due to all the southerly flow coming off the Gulf of Mexico creating muggy conditions and added instability to the atmosphere. The rain chances will peak this weekend as an area of low pressure will be moving through the ArkLaTex. We will finally see more consistent sunshine once we get into next week.
So as our essential workers are heading out the door this morning we are tracking a very similar forecast to what we saw on Wednesday. Essentially that means we should see for the most part dry conditions in the morning followed by pop up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The showers and storms should be a little more widespread compared to what we saw yesterday, but still not everyone will see wet weather. Expect high temperatures to be in the mid 80s. More of this weather is on the way for your Friday with perhaps slightly less activity in the form of showers and thunderstorms.
As we move into your weekend we are tracking a much more defined weather maker that will be tracking into the ArkLaTex. An area of low pressure will begin to move into the viewing area of Saturday generating widespread shower and thunderstorm activity for the ArkLaTex. There is some potential that some of these storms could be on the stronger side, so that will be something that will need to be watched. Sunday will also bring the potential for more widespread wet weather for the region. Expect highs both days of your weekend to be right around the 80 degree mark.
As we move into next week we are tracking clearing weather for the ArkLaTex. We could see one last round of showers and storms on Monday, but by Tuesday the potential for those pop up afternoon showers and storms will be on the decrease for the region. Expect temperatures as we start next week to be in the low 80s across the ArkLaTex.
So we still have quite a few more days of unsettled weather left for the ArkLaTex. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.