More scattered showers and storms for ArkLaTex

So as our essential workers are heading out the door this morning we are tracking a very similar forecast to what we saw on Wednesday. Essentially that means we should see for the most part dry conditions in the morning followed by pop up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The showers and storms should be a little more widespread compared to what we saw yesterday, but still not everyone will see wet weather. Expect high temperatures to be in the mid 80s. More of this weather is on the way for your Friday with perhaps slightly less activity in the form of showers and thunderstorms.