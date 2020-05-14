More rain this weekend, but drier next week

Switching gears, in the tropics, there is an area of disturbed activity near the Bahamas. This will likely form into some organized activity by this weekend. If so, Arthur will take on the storm’s name and could be a tropical depression or tropical storm. The good news is that there is no threat to the gulf coast nor the ArkLaTex. This development will likely pull more of the energy or rain away from us, and keep it around the Atlantic. That’s another reason we will have dry weather next week.