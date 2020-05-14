More rain this weekend, but drier next week

(KSLA) - More of the scattered storms will continue Friday and this weekend. Some storms could be stronger than others. The good news is that the sun will be back next week.
This evening, the storms will wind down. There should not be much more activity left on radar after sunset. It should be warm though. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
Tonight, the rain may not stay 100% away. There may be a quick and small shower that pops up. Temperatures will not cool down much. It will only cool to the lower 70s and upper 60s. So, it will be quite muggy.
Friday will also have more rain. There will be scattered activity. I have rain chances up to 50% Friday. There will be some breaks in the action, but then more heavy rainfall will be back. Best to keep your rain gear with you.
Friday also has a chance for some stronger storms. There is a possibility of severe weather, particularly in the northern half of the ArkLaTex. Storms could include damaging winds and hail. I do not anticipate any tornadoes.
No surprise that this weekend will have scattered showers & storms too. Saturday and Sunday both have a decent chance for some rain. Rain chances are up to 60% Saturday and 50% Sunday. It has been trending to more rain this weekend, so it’s best to plan on rain being around throughout the day. Temperatures will also warm up to the lower 80s. Any outdoor plans you have this weekend should have an indoor plan alternative just in case.
There is some good news that next week will start to welcome some dry weather again! By Tuesday and Wednesday, there should be more sunshine with less rain. I am optimistic that this will not change. Temperatures will be a little warmer with less rain around. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Switching gears, in the tropics, there is an area of disturbed activity near the Bahamas. This will likely form into some organized activity by this weekend. If so, Arthur will take on the storm’s name and could be a tropical depression or tropical storm. The good news is that there is no threat to the gulf coast nor the ArkLaTex. This development will likely pull more of the energy or rain away from us, and keep it around the Atlantic. That’s another reason we will have dry weather next week.
Have a great rest of the week and stay dry!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.