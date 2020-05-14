Mayor decides to keep Shreveport’s playgrounds, pools, splash pads, rec centers and basketball courts closed

Walking trails at public parks will remain open once Louisiana’s stay-at-home order expires

No change in guidelines for Shreveport parks during Phase I of Louisiana's reopening
By Kenley Hargett | May 13, 2020

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has decided to keep the city’s playgrounds, pools, splash pads and SPAR recreation centers and basketball courts closed.

The news comes as Louisiana prepares to enter Phase I of reopening its economy. Gov. John Bel Edwards has decided to let his stay-at-home order expire Friday.

Phase I comes with several restrictions and guidelines in an attempt to avoid a resurgence of the coronavirus.

“I agree with the mayor on his decision,” Peyton Roberson said Wednesday while out Betty Virginia Park.

Walking trails at public parks will remain open once the stay-at-home order expires.

“People need to take the coronavirus seriously," Roberson continued. "And keeping people distanced is safe.”

On the other hand, Gerald Wallis said, parks provide a way for kids to get out and exercise.

"It’s time to get this state back to normal.”

