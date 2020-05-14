Man dies in Caddo Parish crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating a deadly car crash from Wednesday evening that left one person dead and another driver injured.
Officers say the accident happened a little after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, in the 5500 block of Jefferson Paige Road.
Stephanie Denise Jones, 27, told deputies she was trying to drive away from another car whose occupants were shooting at her. As she was driving east on Jefferson Paige Road, her SUV crossed into the westbound lane, hitting a male driver’s vehicle.
The 68-year-old male driving the Suburban was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies have not released his name.
Jones was taken to Ochsner LSU Health to treat her injuries.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.