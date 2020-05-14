LSU celebrating Spring graduates Friday, May 15

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - LSU plans to celebrate their 2020 graduates this Friday, May 15. There will be over 4,000 graduates participating in a virtual graduation ceremony.
Anyone can attend the virtual watch party on the LSU Facebook page starting at 10 a.m. central time.
The graduation will include a “Year in Review” video, a performance of the National Anthem by Grammy winner and Louisiana-native Lauren Daigle, a message from Interim President Tom Galligan to graduates, and more to honor the graduates.
After the formal program, the names of the graduates will be posted in Tiger Stadium.
Ideas on how to celebrate with friends and loved ones while still maintaining social distancing and a schedule of events can be found on lsu.edu/celebration. All graduates will get the chance to walk in a future LSU graduation.
Congratulations to the newest class of proud Tiger alumni for their continuing their hard work during these trying times.
