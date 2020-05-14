Jeremy Jenkins heading to Tenaha to be new AD/ Head Football Coach

Tenaha, Texas (KTRE) - Tenaha has found their new head football coach and athletic director in Jeremy Jenkins.
Tenaha ISD Superintendent Scott Tyner confirmed the hire Thursday night. Jenkins will be coming to Tenaha after coaching Mt. Enterprise to a 10-2 season with an appearance in the Area Round of the playoffs.
Jenkins will take over for Robert Tamplin who is staying on staff after a year as being the head football coach. Jenkins will also take over as Athletic Director from his brother Greg who is staying the head boys basketball coach while moving into an administrative role.
Jenkins becomes the forth head football coach in four years for the Tigers. Last season the Tigers had a down year finishing 505 and missing the playoffs for the first time in 14 seasons. Tenaha should benefit this season by dropping down to 2A DII, which is where they saw the majority of their recent success.
