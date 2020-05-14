The Good Stuff: Trey’s Mother’s Day Gift

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The 2019 The Good Stuff report by KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner titled “Give It Your Auld” has earned an Edward R. Murrow Award for feature reporting.
According to the Radio Television Digital News Association, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the association’s code of ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.
“I was blown away,” Kim Auld said after learning that the KSLA News 12 report about her son, Trey, had earned a regional Murrow award.
The Aulds began the nonprofilt Give It Your Auld in honor of Trey, who spent many years of his young life serving others, whether as a volunteer or as a first responder.
Trey lost his life in 2017 while serving as a paramedic on a medical helicopter in Arkansas. The chopper crashed while on the way to pick up a patient in need of medical attention.
The news served as a very timely emotional lift to what was a difficult Mother’s Day weekend, Kim said.
“It was a super rough week leading up to Mother’s Day,” she explained.
Since Trey’s passing, her Mother’s Day usually includes being surrounded by lots of family members and many of Trey’s friends.
“Trey’s friends gather on Mother’s Day evening and make me laugh, and we celebrate his life again,” Kim said, smiling.
But with the stay-at-home order still in effect, there could be no gathering inside their home.
Kim said having Trey’s story recognized by a such a prestigious organization is an honor, but something she also sees as a sign.
“I get little signs from him all the time,” Kim explained.
