Family gets creative celebrating baby boy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It’s one of the tough realities of living in the era of the novel coronavirus: delivering a newborn, but with family and friends kept at a distance.
However, a Mooringsport couple who recently welcomed a baby boy into the world found that social distancing couldn’t keep one family from celebrating.
At 1:52 p.m. April 30, Cody Braggs and Abigail Florey delivered their first son, Boone, at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center in Shreveport.
“Everyone was just so, so, so kind, sweet and helpful,” Florey said. “I wouldn’t want to have him anywhere else.”
Boone weighed in at 8 pounds, 8 ounces and serves as a source of new life and hope during this strange and dubious time.
“We couldn’t have our family visit us, so it was different,” Florey added.
But just because their loved ones couldn’t be in the hospital didn’t mean they wouldn’t celebrate outside.
“I saw a large group of people outside a cancer center window and was wondering what was going on,” said Jennifer Varnadore, a hospital administrator. “They were looking up toward one of The Birth Place windows, and the new dad was standing in the window.”
Braggs was holding up his new son for his family below to see — a moment of nothing more than pure joy and jubilation.
A moment so special, Varnadore became emotional.
“Their positive attitude and their celebration of life, they didn’t let all of this deter them from celebrating baby Boone.”
Dr. Steen Trawick, CEO of CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System, even encouraged the family to write “Welcome” messages to Boone with chalk on the ground below.
The family said Boone is healthy and has since officially met the rest of his family in person.
