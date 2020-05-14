ON CAMERA: Police search for theft suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police search for shoplifting suspect which took place in the Garden Valley neighborhood.
Officers were called to the Family Dollar in the 3700 block of West 70th regarding a male shoplifter.
This incident was captured on the store’s surveillance and a photo of the suspect has been extracted from the video in hopes of getting this individual identified.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.
Please provide CAD # 20-071781 with your tip.
