ON CAMERA: Police search for theft suspect

Man accused of shoplifting (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
By Charitee Blackmon | May 14, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT - Updated May 14 at 1:58 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police search for shoplifting suspect which took place in the Garden Valley neighborhood.

Officers were called to the Family Dollar in the 3700 block of West 70th regarding a male shoplifter.

This incident was captured on the store’s surveillance and a photo of the suspect has been extracted from the video in hopes of getting this individual identified.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

Please provide CAD # 20-071781 with your tip.

