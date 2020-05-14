Bossier Parish courthouse to reopen with new guidelines

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Courthouse will resume their operations on Monday, May 18, at 8 a.m.
The courthouse has been closed since April 30, due to Governor John Bel Edwards’s stay-at-home order.
When the doors re-open Monday morning, there will be new guidelines to follow:
- Non-contact temperature checks will be conducted at the door. Anyone with a fever of 100° Fahrenheit or higher will not be allowed inside.
- Face masks will be required to be worn by every individual in the building. The public is asked to provide their own mask if it is possible, if not, one will be provided for them.
- The courthouse will only be operating at 25 percent capacity.
These guidelines will be in place until at least Friday, June 5, and will be extended if necessary.
Individuals will be denied entry into the building if they fail to meet the requirements above. Each agency in the courthouse has the ability to set the additional protocol if they feel the need.
Contact information for specific agencies can be found on the police jury website at www.bossierparishla.gov. The police jury can also be contacted by phone at 318-965-2329.
