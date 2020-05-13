Unsettled weather pattern continues for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! After seeing a few scattered showers and storms yesterday across the northern ArkLaTex, today we are watching southern portions of the viewing area for their chance at some wet weather during the day today. Our unsettled weather will be continuing for the rest of the week and we continue to track Thursday as well as your weekend as days where we could see the most widespread shower and storm activity. But once again, it will be difficult to pinpoint the exact location of all the showers and storms over the next few days due to the nature of the weather pattern across the ArkLaTex.