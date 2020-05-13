Unsettled weather pattern continues for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! After seeing a few scattered showers and storms yesterday across the northern ArkLaTex, today we are watching southern portions of the viewing area for their chance at some wet weather during the day today. Our unsettled weather will be continuing for the rest of the week and we continue to track Thursday as well as your weekend as days where we could see the most widespread shower and storm activity. But once again, it will be difficult to pinpoint the exact location of all the showers and storms over the next few days due to the nature of the weather pattern across the ArkLaTex.
So as our essential workers are heading out the door this morning most of the places that saw showers and storms activity yesterday should be able to stay dry today as most of the wet weather this morning and into the afternoon hours will be concentrated across southern portions of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures across the central and southern portions of the viewing area should see high temperatures very similar to Tuesday in the low to mid 80s.
As we move ahead to Thursday and Friday we are tracking more chances for wet weather across the ArkLaTex. Thursday looks as if it could be the day of the week that we see the most widespread shower and storm activity during the afternoon hours. But like yesterday and today it will not be a complete washout for the region. This will also be the case on Friday as we could see more scattered shower activity. Highs both days should be right around average in the low 80s.
Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week we continue to track, you guessed it, more shower and storm activity for the ArkLaTex. Saturday and Sunday does have the potential for some widespread shower and storm activity as an area of low pressure will be rolling through the ArkLaTex. But like the other chances for showers and storms this week, overall severe weather potential does not look to be very high. Showers are possible on Monday as well, but by Tuesday we should start to see a more consistent drying out of the region.
So our pattern of showers and rumors of showers will be continuing, but so will our seasonal temperatures for the ArkLaTex! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
