Retirees regain limited access to BAFB commissary, BX

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KSLA) — Military retirees soon will regain access to the commissary and the base exchange, or BX, at Barksdale Air Force Base.
The installation announced Wednesday that the facilities will be open to retirees only on weekends starting Saturday, May 16.
“As with active duty, access to these facilities will be capped at 25% of maximum occupancy, and face coverings will be required for entry,” according to a post on the Air Force base’s Facebook page.
The news about retirees’ renewed access to the commissary and BX comes five days after the base announced the extension of the commander’s health emergency declaration.
Further details about changes to the commander’s policies are expected to be released Friday.
