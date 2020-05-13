Retirees regain limited access to BAFB commissary, BX

Face masks are required; and the facilities will be open to retirees only on weekends starting Saturday

Retirees regain limited access to BAFB commissary, BX
Face masks are now required to be worn in the BX, commissary and other facilities at Barksdale Air Force Base. And the demand for face masks increased when airmen were restricted to shopping only on base. So airmen with the 2nd Operations Support Squadron’s aircrew flight equipment shop rallied to produce and collect nearly 1,000 masks for base personnel. (Source: Airman Jacob Wrightsman/2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs)
By Curtis Heyen | May 13, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 10:30 PM

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KSLA) — Military retirees soon will regain access to the commissary and the base exchange, or BX, at Barksdale Air Force Base.

The installation announced Wednesday that the facilities will be open to retirees only on weekends starting Saturday, May 16.

“As with active duty, access to these facilities will be capped at 25% of maximum occupancy, and face coverings will be required for entry,” according to a post on the Air Force base’s Facebook page.

The news about retirees’ renewed access to the commissary and BX comes five days after the base announced the extension of the commander’s health emergency declaration.

Further details about changes to the commander’s policies are expected to be released Friday.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.