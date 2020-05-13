NW Louisiana sees ‘slight uptick’ in COVID-19 hospitalizations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two areas of Louisiana saw an increase in coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the past two weeks.
That led Gov. John Bel Edwards to call attention to the Northwest Louisiana and Northeast Louisiana regions of the state. He did so while announcing Monday that he would let his stay-at-home order expire Friday and that the state will enter Phase I of reopening.
Hospitalizations in Region 7 had plateaued two weeks prior.
Dr. Martha Whyte, health director for the Northwest Louisiana region, said while they are seeing a slight increase in hospitalizations in the past two weeks, coronavirus cases and hospitalizations overall are down for the area.
“We have seen a slight uptick in hospitalizations in Region 7, and we aren’t exactly sure what that reasoning is. One of the things I’ve asked them to look into is where these people are coming from.”
She said one area they are looking closely at in Northwest Louisiana is nursing homes. “We have a lot of nursing homes that have a lot of disease in the nursing home itself."
She says thankfully nursing homes in our area have been proactive, some even participating in surveillance testing.
Nursing homes doing surveillance may see increased numbers, Whyte said, but it’s hard to say if they could be considered hot spots.
“I want to make sure we are not seeing this patients coming from nursing homes.”
She said they are working on seeing whether there is a connection between those who have had to be hospitalized to see where they can be more aggressive on their approach and outreach in battling CODID-19 in our area.
But for now, Whyte said she is not too worried with the slight increase in hospitalizations.
“It’s just a small uptick, number one, and you know data sometimes fluctuates a little and you kind of have to watch for trend instead of one data point.
“But we do want to monitor it and keep an eye on it and understand what is behind it,” she continued. "That’s where we are right now. What’s the cause of this uptick and are we going to see more?”
Currently, there are just over 1,400 hospital beds “in use” according to the state Department of Health, while there are just over 800 available. When in comes to ICU beds, 264 are in use and 109 still are available.
Whyte said they have seen improvements in the number of people who need ventilators.
All things considered, she said she believes Northwest Louisiana is ready to enter Phase I of the state’s reopening. But she reminds people that it is a phase and that there are restrictions that need to be followed.
“I am concerned with people taking it too far too fast. We already see people who don’t wear masks. Not only are they not wearing masks, but they congregate and are close to each other and are going to each other’s homes. It does make me concerned that we are going to see a resurgence of the disease in our area.”
Whyte stresses the importance of social responsibility and the need to wear a face mask or covering when you go out and to continue to practice social distancing.
