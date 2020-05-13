Most La. state parks will reopen May 15

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser announced 18 of Louisiana’s 21 state parks will reopen beginning Friday, May 15.
All out-of-state bookings at state parks will be canceled through the duration of Phase One reopening.
“The parks will only be able to be enjoyed by Louisiana residents,” Nungesser said during a news conference Wednesday, May 13.
The lieutenant governor said because of numerous cancelations due to the coronavirus there is now plenty of availability at state parks for Louisiana residents.
Nungesser also said if Louisiana residents book three nights at a state park they’ll receive a fourth night free, by using the special promo code: welcome back. You can book a stay at a state park by clicking here.
The lieutenant governor said three state parks, Chico State Park, Lake Bistineau State Park, Bayou Segnette State Park, will remain closed as they are used to house COVID-19 positive patients.
He also said 18 of Louisiana’s historical sites will also open on Friday, May 15.
All nine state museums will open at 25% capacity Saturday, May 16. Nungesser said Louisiana’s welcome centers will remain closed but those with exterior doors to restrooms will keep their bathrooms open 24 hours a day.
Welcome centers will reopen in Phase Two, Nungesser said.
