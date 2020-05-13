Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
More virus testing in Texas prisons, Houston furloughs 3,000
HOUSTON (AP) — Texas is starting widespread coronavirus testing in state prisons where at least 30 people have died. The announcement Tuesday came one day after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott also ordered widespread testing in Texas nursing homes. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says more than 1,700 prisoners have tested positive. Also on Tuesday, Houston's mayor announced the city will furlough about 3,000 workers as the economic shut down and unsteady oil prices takes a financial toll on the nation’s fourth-largest city.
AP-US-TEXAS-COURTS-RANSOMWARE
Texas high courts hit by ransomware attack, refuse to pay
DALLAS (AP) — Texas courts have been hit with a ransomware attack that took down the website and case management systems for the state’s appellate and high courts. The Office of Court Administration says the attack on the courts’ network and servers began overnight and was discovered by staff Friday morning. It says staff limited the damage by disabling part of their network and the courts will not will not pay any ransom. The administrative office says local trial courts appear to have been unaffected and there is no current evidence that sensitive or personnel information was compromised.
GUATEMALA-US-BORDER SHOOTING
Family of Guatemalan woman shot dead by border agent sues
LAREDO, Texas (AP) — The family of a 20-year-old Guatemalan woman killed in 2018 by a U.S. Border Patrol agent has filed a civil rights suit against 21 agents and the U.S. government. The family of Claudia Gómez González is suing in federal court in Laredo, Texas for unspecified actual and punitive damages. The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas filed the lawsuit Tuesday, one year after filing a $100 million federal claim on the family's behalf. Gómez González crossed the Texas-Mexico border with several other migrants when border agents confronted them in a vacant lot. One agent shot Gómez González in the head.
AP-US-FORT-WORTH-PARK-SHOOTING
Police video shows chaos in Texas park as gunshots erupt
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Newly released police video shows a chaotic scene in a crowded North Texas park as gunfire erupts, wounding five people. A police statement Tuesday says about 400 people were riding all-terrain vehicles and drinking alcohol in a Fort Worth park, in violation of local ordinances. Police officers used patrol car loudspeakers to ask the crowd to disperse. As the requests grew more urgent and demanding with each repetition, numerous gunshots erupted and the crowd scattered and fled and officers rushed to aid the wounded. No arrests have been reported. City officials had discouraged such gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.
AP-US-CHILD-IN-SHED-DALLAS
2 arrested after Texas police find 6-year-old locked in shed
DALLAS (AP) — Police have arrested two people after finding a 6-year-old boy locked in a shed in Dallas. Booked into Dallas County jail on child endangerment charges are 53-year-old Esmeralda Lira and 66-year-old Jose Balderas. Both are held on bonds of $100,000 each. Officers found the boy Sunday night during a welfare check at a home in a suburban neighborhood on the city’s southeast side. A police spokeswoman says medics evaluated the boy but didn't take him to a hospital. She declined to say their relationship to the boy.
MAN HIT ON RUNWAY
Officials probe why man killed on Texas runway was there
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine how a man got onto a runway at an airport in Texas where he was killed by a landing commercial jet. Police say Junin Ko died Thursday when a Southwest Airlines plane struck him at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Pilots had reported seeing a person while landing. Airport spokesman Bryce Dubee tells the Austin-American Statesman that the 22-year-old Ko didn't have a security badge clearing him to enter the airport’s secure side. Dubee says the Federal Aviation Administration, the Transportation Security Administration, Austin police and the airport are investigating how he ended up there.
AP-US-RANGERS-STADIUM-DRIVE-IN-CONCERTS
Texas artists will be in Rangers lot for drive-in concerts
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — There will be some drive-in concerts outside the new Texas Rangers ballpark that hasn't yet hosted a baseball game because of the coronavirus pandemic. Rangers season ticket holder Pat Green will be among the Texas artists who will play hour-long acoustic sets as part of the Concert in Your Car series. Eli Young Band will start the series June 4, with Whiskey Myers performing the next night. Green will perform June 6, with Josh Abbott Band and Kevin Fowler wrapping up the four-night event. Fans will have to remain in their cars and listen to the shows through FM radio signals.
AP-NCAA-ACADEMIC HONORS
Clemson's 2018 title team recognized for academic feat
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Clemson’s most recent national championship football team also met the mark in the classroom. The Tigers' 2018 football team was one of 10 national champs to earn recognition from the NCAA for their Academic Progress Rate scores. Scores are based on academic eligibility, retention rates and degrees that are earned. Programs that produce a perfect score of 1,000 and those finishing among the top 10% of teams in their sport are honored by the NCAA. The other national championship teams to make the list were Colorado in women’s cross country, Columbia in men’s and women’s fencing, Oklahoma in women’s gymnastics, Stanford in men’s golf and women’s water polo, Stephen F. Austin in bowling, Texas in men’s tennis and UCLA in beach volleyball.
BOOKS-TED CRUZ
Sen. Ted Cruz writing book on Supreme Court cases
NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Ted Cruz is working on a book, to be published in October, about the Supreme Court. Regnery Publishing announced Monday that the Texas Republican would draw upon his long legal background to provide an inside look at key court decisions. The new book is called “One Vote Away.” Before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012, Cruz served as Texas solicitor general from 2003-2008 and worked in private practice. He argued cases in the Supreme Court concerning the death penalty and state sovereignty among other issues.
ONLINE THREAT-WALMART
Feds: Arsenal found in the home of Walmart threat suspect
HORIZON CITY, Texas (AP) — Officials say federal agents found multiple firearms in a search of the West Texas home of a man accused of making online threats that referred to Walmart. In a statement Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office in El Paso, Texas says a machine gun was part of the cache found Friday in the home of 29-year-old Alex R. Barron near El Paso. Agents had obtained their search warrant after the FBI received a tip about a threatening social media post. Barron was arrested Friday. A shooter opened fire at a Walmart store in El Paso last August, killing 23 people.