Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — There will be some drive-in concerts outside the new Texas Rangers ballpark that hasn't yet hosted a baseball game because of the coronavirus pandemic. Rangers season ticket holder Pat Green will be among the Texas artists who will play hour-long acoustic sets as part of the Concert in Your Car series. Eli Young Band will start the series June 4, with Whiskey Myers performing the next night. Green will perform June 6, with Josh Abbott Band and Kevin Fowler wrapping up the four-night event. Fans will have to remain in their cars and listen to the shows through FM radio signals.
UNDATED (AP) — The nature of these golf tournaments resemble the old silly season. Except this isn't a cash grab. It started Tuesday with the Scottsdale Open. That's a 54-hole event in Arizona that usually gets little attention. But with golf shut down for two months because of the new coronavirus, more than a dozen players with PGA Tour experience are in the field. What follows are made-for-TV exhibitions on Sunday involving Rory McIlroy and on May 24 involving Tiger Woods. Both are raising big money for COVID-19 relief funds. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says they could be a reminder that when golf resumes, it won't look exactly the same.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Clemson’s most recent national championship football team also met the mark in the classroom. The Tigers' 2018 football team was one of 10 national champs to earn recognition from the NCAA for their Academic Progress Rate scores. Scores are based on academic eligibility, retention rates and degrees that are earned. Programs that produce a perfect score of 1,000 and those finishing among the top 10% of teams in their sport are honored by the NCAA. The other national championship teams to make the list were Colorado in women’s cross country, Columbia in men’s and women’s fencing, Oklahoma in women’s gymnastics, Stanford in men’s golf and women’s water polo, Stephen F. Austin in bowling, Texas in men’s tennis and UCLA in beach volleyball.