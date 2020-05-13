Cattle prices may keep your grocery bill high for the next few months

“Louisiana is a cow calf state, so from conception to through birth, through about a seven-month-old calf, that is where we fit into the cattle industry, which makes us the starting point of the cattle industry," said Marty Woolridge, Cow-calf Rancher and owner of Woolridge Land and Cattle Co. “We are dependent upon the finished product, the retail product in the stores and the restaurants and being packaged and then going out to sell.”