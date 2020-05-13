2 arrested; 14.5 pounds of methamphetamine seized

CADDO-BOSSIER PARISHES, La. (KSLA) — A police chase from Shreveport to Bossier City led to the seizure of almost 15 pounds of methamphetamine.
And two Shreveport men now face a federal charge of conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
The events began to unfold Tuesday afternoon when Caddo sheriff’s deputies tried to stop Anthony Allen Kellog’s vehicle on Interstate 220 at the Shreveport-Blanchard Highway, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
The 38-year-old tried to throw a large black bag into Red River as he sped across the I-220 bridge into Bossier City, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick said.
Instead, it landed on the shoulder. And authorities found it contained 3,055 grams, or about 6.74 pounds, of suspected methamphetamine.
Kellog was taken into custody after he stopped his vehicle on I-220 between Airline Drive and Swan Lake Road.
During a follow-up investigation, agents searched 41-year-old James Orville Haynes’ residence in the 4400 block of Bullen Street.
It was there that law officers report having found more methamphetamine — approximately 3,517 grams, or about 7.75 pounds — plus several hundred Xanax dosage units, 63 grams of marijuana and $7,000 in cash in several vehicles, a boat and a shed that were on the property.
Authorities estimated the street value of the 6,572 grams, or 14.49 pounds, of methamphetamine to be $657,200.
Assisting the Sheriff’s Office with the investigation were the DEA, Louisiana State Police, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and the Bossier City Police Department.
