Active weather continues through the weekend

(KSLA) - The weather will continue to be active through this weekend with showers and storms possible every day. Rain chances are high, so you’ll need your umbrella.
This evening will have more isolated showers early on. After sunset, the rain should come to an end. I have those rain chances at only 20%. Temperatures are down to the mid to lower 70s this evening.
Tonight, it should stay dry for the most part. So, by sunrise Thursday morning, it will likely be dry again. It will be rather cloudy throughout the night. Temperatures will cool to the upper 50s and lower 60s so it will be mild.
Thursday and Friday will also have more rain. There will be scattered activity. I have rain chances Thursday up to 50% chance and Friday at 40%. There will be some breaks in the action, but then more heavy rainfall will be back. Best to keep your rain gear with you.
Temperatures all this week will heavily depend on the rain. If we see more rain during the day, temperatures will be a little cooler. If there are more breaks in the rain and the sunshine returns, temperatures should be warm. Highs this week will generally run in the lower to mid 80s.
No surprise that this weekend will have scattered showers too. Saturday and Sunday both have a decent chance for some rain. Rain chances are up to 50%. Temperatures will also warm up to the lower to mid 80s. Any outdoor plans you have this weekend should have an indoor plan alternative just in case.
There is some good news that next week will start to welcome some dry weather again! By Tuesday and Wednesday, there should be more sunshine with less rain. I am optimistic that this will not change. Temperatures will be a little warmer with less rain around. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Switching gears, in the tropics, there is an area of disturbed activity near the Bahamas. This will likely form into some organized activity by this weekend. Therefore, we might have our first named storm of the 2020 season. The good news is that there is no threat to the gulf coast nor the ArkLaTex.
Have a great rest of the week and stay dry!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.