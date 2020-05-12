16-year-old alleged rapist to be tried as an adult

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A teenager is accused of raping an underage girl multiple times and recording some of the assaults.
LeMarcus Williams then allegedly showed the videos to another underage girl whom he was trying to entice to engage in sexual activity, the Caddo district attorney’s office reports.
That girl then told one of her parents what happened.
Now the prosecutors office has decided to prosecute the 16-year-old Shreveport resident as an adult.
The Louisiana Children’s Code allows anyone age 15 or older to be prosecuted in adult court on certain felony charges, including rape.
On Monday, Caddo Juvenile Court Judge Ree Casey-Jones found probable cause for Williams to be charged with first-degree rape.
