Texas leaders urge idled workers to seek employment

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) — Many Texans — like workers throughout the nation — lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now that Texas has started reopening, state leaders are encouraging idled workers to seek employment.
“I’m out searching for job. It is pretty tough out here to get a job today. This economy got us messed up,” Lonnie Lee said during his visit Monday to Greater Texarkana Workforce Solutions.
Workforce leaders urge people like Lee to not give up.
“We have seen in the last week or so an uptick in the number of job postings,” said Bart Spivey, project manager for the Northeast Texas Workforce Commission.
There are more than 467,000 job openings in Texas; and they are getting employer requests for workers daily as the state gradually reopens, he added.
“Several employer needed to shut down completely or reduce the number of staff," Spivey said. "But I think in the coming weeks, you will see those positions become available again.”
Many Texans are receiving unemployment benefits due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Those benefits are helping families, but families who receive them should not become complacent, Spivey said.
“A lot of people will also qualify for regular unemployment benefits. But, eventually, those benefits are going to run out. So we are telling people to be prepared for that."
The news is not so good for teenagers. As a result of the pandemic, Spivey said, programs designed to help them find summer jobs will be unavailable this year.-
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.