SPD searching for missing 70-year-old
Have you seen Johnel Jackson? (Source: SPD)
By Alex Onken | May 12, 2020 at 8:14 AM CDT - Updated May 12 at 8:22 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Johnel Jackson?

Jackson, 73, was reported missing with the Shreveport Police Department on May 7.

He was last seen on May 5 at the corner of Pierre and Milam wearing a dark blue shirt, light colored blue jeans and brown penny loafers.

He has a flat top hair cut and is slightly balding. He has a facial indentation on his left side due to a previous injury. He is 5′5″ and weighs around 100 pounds.

Jackson, also has a speech impediment and suffers from a medical condition that results in periods of confusion.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Shreveport Det. Gaddy at (318) 673-7020.

