SPD searching for missing 70-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Johnel Jackson?
Jackson, 73, was reported missing with the Shreveport Police Department on May 7.
He was last seen on May 5 at the corner of Pierre and Milam wearing a dark blue shirt, light colored blue jeans and brown penny loafers.
He has a flat top hair cut and is slightly balding. He has a facial indentation on his left side due to a previous injury. He is 5′5″ and weighs around 100 pounds.
Jackson, also has a speech impediment and suffers from a medical condition that results in periods of confusion.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Shreveport Det. Gaddy at (318) 673-7020.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.