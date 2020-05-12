Scattered wet weather next few days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! After a beautiful day across the ArkLaTex yesterday we are tracking unsettled weather for the region for the rest of the week. That unsettled pattern will begin today with scattered showers and storms across northern and western portions of the ArkLaTex during the afternoon hours. We are tracking a similar set up for Wednesday, but as of right now are not tracking anything particularly widespread. The best chance for widespread rain will come on Thursday when a better defined disturbance will move through the region. We are also watching the chances for rain on both days of your weekend. So an active pattern is ahead for the region.
As our essential workers are heading out the door this morning if you live across the northern ArkLaTex you probably want to grab some rain gear as we will be tracking some shower activity throughout the day. Overall high temperatures will stay relatively comfortable with highs right around the 80 degree mark. Your Wednesday forecast will bring similar weather to the ArkLaTex except temperatures will be toastier for the region. Expect highs on Wednesday to reach into the mid-80s for the ArkLaTex along with a few scattered showers.
Once we get to Thursday we are tracking more widespread rain along with the increased chances for thunderstorms across the region. This will be due to southerly flow out ahead of a stationary frontal boundary. But we are still not tracking any particularly strong system that will be moving through the region. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Thursday though.
As we look ahead to the weekend we are tracking a better defined frontal system that will push you guessed it more moisture through the region both Saturday and Sunday. The one possible benefit of all this cloud cover and rain is that temperatures will stay comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 70s both days of your weekend.
So if you like shower chances and temperatures sticking right around average you are really going to dig the next week across the region. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
