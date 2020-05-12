Scattered wet weather next few days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! After a beautiful day across the ArkLaTex yesterday we are tracking unsettled weather for the region for the rest of the week. That unsettled pattern will begin today with scattered showers and storms across northern and western portions of the ArkLaTex during the afternoon hours. We are tracking a similar set up for Wednesday, but as of right now are not tracking anything particularly widespread. The best chance for widespread rain will come on Thursday when a better defined disturbance will move through the region. We are also watching the chances for rain on both days of your weekend. So an active pattern is ahead for the region.