Scattered showers and storms continue all week

(KSLA) - Showers and storms continue through the rest of the week. There will be scattered activity, so it will not last all day everyday. The severe threat also remains low.
This evening will have some rain moving through the ArkLaTex. It will be heavy in a couple spots. There will also be a rumble of thunder or two. The rain will be slowly winding down. Temperatures will still be warm in the lower 70s.
Tonight, there will be rain early on. After midnight, the rain will be coming to an end. So, by sunrise Wednesday morning, it will likely be dry again. It will be rather cloudy throughout the night. Temperatures will cool to the upper 50s and lower 60s so it will be mild.
Wednesday will also have some scattered activity. The good news is that is does not seem to be as heavy or intense. Some areas will not see any rain. That’s one reason I have lowered the rain chance to 20%. Most of the activity we see will be in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s.
Thursday and Friday will also have more rain. There will be scattered activity. I have rain chances Thursday up to 50% chance and Friday at 40%. There will be some breaks in the action, but then more heavy rainfall will be back.
Temperatures all this week will heavily depend on the rain. If we see more rain during the day, temperatures will be a little cooler. If there are more breaks in the rain and the sunshine returns, temperatures should be warm. Highs this week will generally run in the lower to mid 80s.
No surprise that this weekend will have scattered showers too. Saturday and Sunday both have a decent chance for some rain. Rain chances are up to 40%. Temperatures will also warm up to the lower to mid 80s.
Have a great week and stay dry!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.