Natchitoches Farmers Market returns May 16

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Farmers Market will have its first market of the season this Saturday, May 16. The market will be on the Downtown Riverbank from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
The City will have rules in place to ensure everyone is safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Those attending will need to wear masks and practice social distancing. There will be no pets allowed and they will not be having their Kids Club.
The Farmers Market opening is made possible as the state begins Phase 1 of reopening on Friday, May 15.
For more information about the market, please contact the Farmers Market Coordinator at (318) 238-4211.
