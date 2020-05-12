Mission Marshall & ETFB providing free food on May 12

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - Hundreds of boxes of food will be provided to East Texas families in need on Tuesday, May 12.
The East Texas Food Bank and Mission Marshall are teaming up to provide a free drive-through food distribution outside the convention center in Marshall. Food will be distributed from 10 a.m. until noon.
“The city called us at Mission Marshall and said we’ve had a few people call, they’ve gotten their groceries from you guys over at the food pantry but they need a little bit more help, could we do one of those drive-through food drives we’ve heard about," said Mission Marshall Executive Director Misty Scott. "So I contacted the food bank because we’re partners with them and they said absolutely we can get one done in Marshall and so here we are.”
Scott says 700 boxes will be handed out along with available dairy products and produce.
East Texas Food Bank will provide the food, while Mission Marshall and the National Guard will provide volunteers to help distribute it out.
“It’s one less worry to know that you’ve got a little more groceries to get you by, and so I think that the emotional and mental load that we ease by providing food is enormous," Scott said.
Scott says since the pandemic began, she’s seen around 120 new families visit their food pantry needing food.
“We’re a county with a higher poverty rate and then we’re really affected by layoffs with oil and gas industry during this time and with service industry not operating at its full capacity so we’re seeing a lot of new people that have never come before," she said.
Scott is asking those who come to go down South Garrett Street and then turn onto Bell Street to come into the convention center parking lot to help traffic flow better.
Mission Marshall operates a food pantry on 2109 South Washington Street in Marshall, Texas. The pantry is open on Mondays from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and on the first Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. until noon.
If you are interested in making a donation to help Mission Marshall maintain their food pantry, click here or you can call them at 903-472-4944.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.