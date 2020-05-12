Lawmakers to hear fiery car insurance debate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana lawmakers will begin debate on a bill that aims to lower Louisiana drivers’ car insurance rates Tuesday, beginning a fiery debate on one of this session’s most ambitious goals.
Louisianans pay roughly $2300 each year to cover their cars, second only to Michigan.
The bill aims to discourage lawsuits, primarily by putting more car accident cases in front of juries. The Omnibus Premium Reduction Act, which died in a committee friendly to Gov. John Bel Edwards last year, would also extend the amount of time a victim has to sue after a wreck, potentially allowing for further negotiations that could lead to settlements.
The idea, Republican lawmakers who back the ‘tort reform’ bill say, is to save insurance companies money by limiting lawsuits.
They hope the insurance companies will pass the savings on to their customers, but the insurance companies could not guarantee the bill would lower rates last year.
The 2020 iteration of the state legislature is Louisiana’s most conservative ever, meaning the measure stands a better chance at survival this year.
Lawmakers have filed a number of other bills that aim to reduce rates by either adding incentives to reach court settlements after an accident or restricting how insurance companies calculate their rates.
Lawmakers largely killed a competing set of proposals from one of the omnibus bill’s biggest critics: Sen. Jay Luneau, D-Alexandria. Luneau filed several measures that would prevent insurance companies from calculating insurance rates based on credit score, gender over the age of 25, whether a person has been widowed, or whether a person has been deployed in the military for at least six months.
Only the military restrictions advanced to the Senate floor.
