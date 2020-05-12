Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Texas moves to test everyone in nursing homes as deaths rise
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott is ordering coronavirus testing for all Texas nursing home residents and staff. His directive to Texas health officials Monday came hours after the White House urged the nation’s governors to test all nursing home residents over the next two weeks. It also came as San Antonio officials announced the first death of an employee at nursing home that was struck by one of Texas’ first major outbreaks in April. More than 100 people have tested positive for the virus at Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and 18 residents have died.
FORT WORTH SHOOTING
5 hurt in shooting at Texas park where hundreds gathered
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police say five people were shot and wounded at a Texas park where hundreds had gathered despite local guidelines discouraging large gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic. The shooting happened Sunday night in Fort Worth. Police say fireworks were set off and then witnesses reported hearing about 30 rounds of gunfire. Two people are in critical condition and three suffered injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. No arrests have been made. The park was open to visitors but the city encouraged people to observe social distancing guidelines to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.
BOOKS-TED CRUZ
Sen. Ted Cruz writing book on Supreme Court cases
NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Ted Cruz is working on a book, to be published in October, about the Supreme Court. Regnery Publishing announced Monday that the Texas Republican would draw upon his long legal background to provide an inside look at key court decisions. The new book is called “One Vote Away.” Before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012, Cruz served as Texas solicitor general from 2003-2008 and worked in private practice. He argued cases in the Supreme Court concerning the death penalty and state sovereignty among other issues.
ONLINE THREAT-WALMART
Feds: Arsenal found in the home of Walmart threat suspect
HORIZON CITY, Texas (AP) — Officials say federal agents found multiple firearms in a search of the West Texas home of a man accused of making online threats that referred to Walmart. In a statement Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office in El Paso, Texas says a machine gun was part of the cache found Friday in the home of 29-year-old Alex R. Barron near El Paso. Agents had obtained their search warrant after the FBI received a tip about a threatening social media post. Barron was arrested Friday. A shooter opened fire at a Walmart store in El Paso last August, killing 23 people.
BC-MS-RUST COLLEGE-NEW PRESIDENT
Former Texas mayor named president at college in Mississippi
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — A historically black college in northern Mississippi is naming the former mayor of San Antonio as its next president. Trustees of Rust College in Holly Springs on Friday announced Ivy Taylor as the 12th president of the 800-student school, which is affiliated with the United Methodist Church. Taylor will succeed David Beckley, who has been Rust’s president for 27 years. The Texan will be the first female president of Rust, chosen after an eight month search. Taylor served as mayor of San Antonio for three years and as a member of the San Antonio City Council for five years.
ARMY CORPS-UTILITY PERMITS
US judge says new pipelines need more review
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A judge is revising a ruling that held up utility projects crossing streams and wetlands, but says new oil and gas pipelines will still need further reviews. Monday's ruling from U.S. District Judge Brian Morris means the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can again use a disputed program to approve electrical lines and other utility work through streams and wetlands. Maintenance and repairs on existing pipelines also would be allowed, but not construction of new pipelines. The program was blocked by Morris last month. Environmentalists say it lets companies skirt water protection laws and ignore the cumulative harm from thousands of stream and wetlands crossings. A spokeswoman for the gas industry said the ruling would quickly be appealed.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SUING CHINA
US virus patients and businesses sue China over outbreak
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Lawsuits are starting to pile up around the U.S. seeking to hold China accountable for the coronavirus pandemic. The complaints claim that Chinese authorities did not do enough to corral the virus initially, tried to hide what was happening and engaged in a cover-up to conceal their actions and what they knew. The Chinese foreign ministry says the country has been transparent and that the lawsuits have no factual basis. The cases face an uphill climb because of a 1976 federal law stating that foreign governments are immune from U.S. lawsuits with certain exceptions.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HARVESTERS
Harvesters struggle to recruit foreign crews during pandemic
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — With the start of the winter wheat harvest just weeks away, U.S. harvesters are struggling to get the foreign workers they usually rely on to run their combines. Embassies have been shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic and governments have closed their borders. Overseas workers who already have visas cannot get on a flight, and those who can travel would be quarantined on arrival. Harvesters are trying to hire American workers to fill the gap, but many lack the skills or desire to work in agriculture. Up to half of the workers who harvest U.S. grain crops usually are seasonal foreign workers.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TURKEY HUNTING
Not giving it up cold turkey: Bird hunters just winging it
FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has canceled dozens of spring traditions, but turkey hunting is going on largely unfettered. Forty-nine states host a spring turkey hunt every year. The birds, whose domesticated cousins grace Thanksgiving tables from Hawaii to Maine, are among America’s greatest conservation success stories. The hunt is taking on a new look in some parts of the country this year due to social distancing laws. Many states, including Maine, are requiring out-of-state residents to self quarantine for two weeks when they enter the state. Other states, including Kansas, have suspended the sale of turkey permits to non-residents to reduce spread of the coronavirus.
BORDER WALL-TEXAS
US awards border wall contract in Texas to begin in 2021
HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. government has awarded a $275 million border wall contract for construction that would begin in South Texas in January, at the start of President Donald Trump’s second term if he is re-elected. Caddell Construction Company, based in Montgomery, Alabama, won the contract to build 14 miles (22.5 kilometers) of barriers in and around Laredo, Texas, a city of 260,000 people on the Rio Grande, the river that runs between Texas and Mexico.