Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A study estimates that one out of every four workers in New Orleans is without a job because of the coronavirus pandemic. The study was done by the University of Louisiana Lafayette. The Advocate reports that unemployment in New Orleans is the highest in the state at 25%, just ahead of Baton Rouge at 21% without jobs and Lafayette at nearly 19%. One of the reasons New Orleans appears to be doing so poorly is the fact the city is so dependent upon the tourism industry, which has been devastated by global efforts to stop the virus.